Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Wants To See Ime Udoka ‘Back On His Feet’

Jaylen Brown hasn’t changed his stance when it comes to former Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka.

Brown was happy to see Udoka, who earned a season-long suspension from the Celtics after violations of team policies which reportedly included unwanted comments toward a female staffer, receive a second-chance with the Nets back in November until the opportunity fizzled out with Brooklyn turning to Jacque Vaughn to take over head coaching responsibilities.

And with the Celtics officially putting Udoka in their rearview mirror this week with the promotion of Joe Mazzulla, Brown hopes Udoka will be back on an NBA sideline in the future.

“Since the start of the season it’s kind of been a whirlwind of emotions,” Brown told The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn. “We’ve been able to reconcile and win games despite that loss of the presence of Ime Udoka. He was great in our locker room. He was a leader in our locker room. He held it down. He brought us together defensively, helped us get over that hump and get to the Finals. I want to see him back on his feet. I said it before and I’ll say it again.

“I don’t feel bad for saying that. I want to see Ime back on his feet. Obviously it won’t be in a Boston uniform. I want to see all partners win. I think the Celtics are doing fine. I would like to see Ime do fine.”

Brown told Washburn he hasn’t spoken to Udoka since the coach got suspended, but he and fellow Celtics star Jayson Tatum have both displayed a loyalty toward Udoka despite his off-the-court actions. Yet, the duo has also remained steadfast in their support for Mazzulla.

“I think it’s dope for Joe,” Brown told Washburn. “He kind of had something hanging over his head, so this lessens some of the anxiety, to be able to have some comfort and sleep a little better at night. But if you ask him, nothing changes on the court. He’s still going to come to work prepared to do the job and we know what the ultimate goal is. I’m happy for Joe and his family.”