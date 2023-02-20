Celtics Teammate Makes Request After Jayson Tatum Releases Signature Shoe

Sunday was a momentous day for Celtics star Jayson Tatum.

Tatum made history in Salt Lake City when he set a new record for points in an NBA All-Star Game with 55. The 24-year-old’s record-breaking performance yielded game MVP honors in the fourth All-Star Game appearance of Tatum’s young career.

But well before tip-off at Vivint Arena, Tatum saw another career dream come to reality. The 2022-23 MVP candidate unveiled his first signature shoe with Jordan Brand, which offered four colorways in the initial release. One of Tatum’s Celtics teammates is hoping to get his hands on the whole bunch, and he wants the star forward himself to make the delivery.

“I need a pair in every color, size 16 plz,” Mfiondu Kabengele tweeted Sunday afternoon. “You can deliver it to my locker, if you don’t know where, it’s right across from yours lol”

We have a feeling Kabengele won’t be the last friend of Tatum to make a request for the new kicks.

As for the Celtics, who were represented by Jaylen Brown as well as Tatum on Sunday, they will have a few more days off before they resume their regular-season slate. Boston’s first game out of the All-Star break will be Thursday when it visits the Indiana Pacers.