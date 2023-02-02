Celtics Wrap: Boston Puts Historic Beatdown On Shorthanded Nets

BOSTON — The Celtics put an absolute beatdown on the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, coming away from TD Garden with a 139-96 victory.

The Celtics improved their league-best record to 37-15, while the Nets dropped to 31-20.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Have you ever seen a varsity basketball team scrimmage a junior varsity basketball team? If you have, you’d know that Wednesday’s matchup between the Celtics and Nets was far less competitive.

Boston, who hasn’t lost to Brooklyn since Nov. 24, 2021, thoroughly dismantled a Nets squad that entered without Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons. A historic opening frame in which the Celtics scored 46 total points set the tone for the remainder of the game, with one play by Nets center Day’Ron Sharpe encapsulating the flow of the game in one play.

There were a number of stats that help tell the story of this boat race basketball game.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined to go 14-for-24 from beyond the arc. The Celtics scored 79 points in the first half, their most since the 1989-90 season, according to Celtics.com’s Taylor Snow. Boston started 8-for-8 from beyond the arc. Six Celtics scored in double figures. Kyrie Irving finished as a minus-31.