Celtics Wrap: Boston’s Cold First Quarter Leads To Loss Vs. Suns

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics came up short after a cold start against Phoenix Suns, 106-94, on Friday night at TD Garden.

The Celtics fell to 37-16 while the Suns improved to 28-26 on their season.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

When the Celtics faced the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night, Boston had its way from the very start.

However, this wasn’t at all the case against Phoenix. As opposed to their 46-point jaw-dropping quarter just a couple nights ago, the Celtics dug themselves an early hole after they only managed to connect on eight of their first 22 shot attempts in the first quarter.

Overall, the C’s were notably sluggish to start the contest. That marked the Celtics’ lowest-scoring opening frame since Dec. 27 (22 points) versus the Houston Rockets. Meanwhile, the Suns weren’t surprisingly impressive themselves. But Phoenix countered on windows of opportunity that the Celtics would provide through their mistakes, turning 14 Boston turnovers into 16 points.

And that would only increase Boston’s difficulty of overcoming a Suns team that entered the night winners in six of their previous eight games.