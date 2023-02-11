Celtics Wrap: Derrick White’s Career Night Fuels Boston’s 3-Point Party

The Boston Celtics easily dispatched the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night by cruising to a 127-116 win at TD Garden.

The Celtics improved their NBA-best record to 40-16 while the lowly Hornets dropped to 15-42.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

After the Celtics hit back-to-back 3-pointers just 46 seconds into the contest, the game felt over. That’s how big of a disparity there is at the moment between the Hornets and Celtics.

The Hornets never really stood a chance, and that’s before the Celtics went on a 3-point barrage spearheaded by Derrick White to bury Charlotte.

With the Hornets barely testing the Celtics — Charlotte never led but did go on a 14-0 run in the third quarter that still didn’t get the deficit under double digits — Boston seemed to challenge itself by seeing how many trifectas it could hit. The Celtics drained 16 of them in the first half, a franchise record, and finished the contest hitting 25-for-55 (45.5%) from deep. The only two players on Boston who didn’t hit a three were Robert Williams and Luke Kornet.

Not much was learned from this win for the Celtics as they are far superior to the Hornets. But, at least they didn’t drop down to Charlotte’s level and made it entertaining with their 3-point party.