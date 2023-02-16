Celtics Wrap: Jayson Tatum In All-Star Form As Boston Beats Pistons

The Boston Celtics took care of business in their final game before the All-Star break by dispatching the Detroit Pistons, 127-109, on Wednesday night at TD Garden.

The Celtics improved their NBA-best record to 42-17 while the lowly Pistons dropped to 15-44.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Most members of the Celtics probably already had their bags packed and destinations picked out for how they will spend their upcoming break.

It could have served as a distraction with the inferior Pistons in town, but Boston stayed focused on the task at hand, especially superstar Jayson Tatum.

Behind the stellar play of Tatum, the Celtics never trailed against the Pistons and for the most part looked as if they were on cruise control while keeping Detroit at bay. It wasn’t all positive for the Celtics, though. They had to respond after the Pistons scored 38 points in the third quarter to trim a 19-point deficit down to five.

But the Celtics answered in the final frame, shooing away any dark cloud that would have lingered if they suffered a loss to the Pistons.