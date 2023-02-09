Celtics Wrap: Superb Shooting Helps Boston Survive Shorthanded Status

BOSTON — The Celtics found a way to defeat the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, overcoming their shorthanded status with a 106-99 victory at TD Garden.

The C’s improved their league-best record to 39-16, while the Sixers dropped to 34-19.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Celtics had no business winning this game.

After entering without starters Marcus Smart, Robert Williams III and Al Horford, Boston saw Jaylen Brown go down in the closing minutes of the first half. From that point, the Celtics were forced to roll out a number of lineups who had no experience playing with each other in hopes to take down the Eastern Conference’s third seed, who entered the game fully healthy.

After halftime, the Celtics’ plan shifted toward living or dying by the three.

They survived.