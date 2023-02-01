Chaim Bloom Explains Why Red Sox Were Interested In Richard Bleier

The Red Sox ultimately didn’t come away empty-handed after they decided to move on from longtime bullpen stalwart Matt Barnes.

Barnes, who Boston designed for assignment last week, was flipped for Richard Bleier in a trade with the Miami Marlins. Bleier is a left-handed relief pitcher who the Red Sox have “liked for a while,” as chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom revealed on the latest episode of MassLive’s “Fenway Rundown” podcast.

So, what is it about the 35-year-old southpaw that had kept him on Boston’s radar?

“This guy’s track record speaks for itself,” Bloom told host Chris Cotillo. “There’s a reason he’s been this good for this long. He’s not somebody that overpowers you. He throws a ton of strikes.”

Bloom continued: “It’s not overpowering stuff but it’s very live stuff. Very hard to square up. Keeps the ball on the ground, pitches to contact. And again, a strike-thrower who’s not afraid of situations and fits us nicely.”

After cutting ties with Matt Strahm, Darwinzon Hernandez and Josh Taylor earlier in the offseason, the Red Sox sorely needed to add a lefty to the ‘pen ahead of spring training. With limited competition, Bleier has a chance to carve out an important role for himself in his first season with Boston.