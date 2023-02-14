Chiefs Weren’t Allowed To Watch Rihanna Super Bowl Halftime Show

Andy Reid threatened to bench anyone that did

Rihanna’s halftime show at Super Bowl LVII was just as highly anticipated as the big game itself, but not everyone had the opportunity to catch the performance.

The halftime show Sunday actually was watched more than the Super Bowl telecast with the show delivering 118.7 million viewers compared to the 113 million viewers of the game, according to FOX Sports.

But Andy Reid reportedly forbid Kansas City Chiefs players from watching Rihanna’s performance, according to Patrick Mahomes.

“I heard it was great,” the Super Bowl MVP said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Monday. “Coach Reid told us, ‘If you go out to watch the performance, just keep walking because you’re not playing the rest of the game.'”

The Chiefs avoided what apparently was confusion over the color of Rihanna’s dress, but they did miss a performance that was highly praised.

Bengals kicker Evan McPherson didn’t take that advice at last season’s Super Bowl when he was spotted watching Eminem’s halftime performance. Cincinnati went on to lose the title game to the Los Angeles Rams.

Coincidence? Yes, but it showed how focused Kansas City was at halftime when it was down 10 points to the Philadelphia Eagles. Mahomes led the Chiefs to their second Super Bowl in four seasons, and the 27-year-old enjoyed Disneyland with his family a day after adding to his potential Hall of Fame résumé.

