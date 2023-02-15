Chiefs Offensive Line Trolls Eagles With T-Shirts At Championship Parade

The Chiefs’ offensive line was among the unsung heroes in Super Bowl LVII, and they celebrated their performance at the team’s championship parade.

Kansas City beat the Eagles, 38-35, thanks to the MVP performance from Patrick Mahomes. The All-Pro quarterback toughed out an ankle injury, but his offensive line did its part in protecting him and not allowing a sack against a stout Philadelphia defensive line.

“0 sacks, put it on a (expletive) t-shirt,” guard Trey Smith tweeted Sunday along with a GIF on Tony Soprano.

The Chiefs had their championship parade in front of their fans Wednesday. And Smith and center Creed Humphrey came out in “0 sacks” T-shirts.

Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith. pic.twitter.com/Nk7ek9z0kO — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) February 15, 2023

The offensive lineman joined wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster in taking shots at the Eagles when the latter posted a Valentine’s Day message to cornerback James Bradberry, but A.J. Brown went to the defense of his teammate.

Kansas City will have the time of its life until next season when it will hope to win its third Super Bowl in five seasons.