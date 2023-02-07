Chiefs Star Travis Kelce Already Sick Of ‘Kelce Bowl’ Storyline

There will be a battle of brothers Sunday night when the Chiefs and the Eagles square off at State Farm Stadium in Arizona.

This storyline isn’t lost on anyone, as it’s been beaten to a pulp since the end of January. Ever since Philadelphia and Kansas City clinched a spot in Super Bowl LVII, one of the most popular talking points has been Travis and Jason Kelce sharing football’s biggest stage. The Chiefs tight end and the Eagles center soon will become the first brothers to ever compete against each other in a Super Bowl.

To many, it’s a fun anecdote worth harping on. But for one of the Kelce brothers, the attention already is too much.

“It’s overplayed,” Travis told reporters Monday at Super Bowl Opening Night, per the New York Post. “It’s totally overplayed and it’s only (Monday).”

Someone who might disagree with the Chiefs star is his own mother, Donna, who’s become somewhat of a celebrity as her sons compete for football’s ultimate prize. While Travis might be annoyed by all of the “Kelce Bowl” talk, a silver lining has been moments of fame for his mom.

“You can’t tell my mom anything right now,” Travis told reporters. “She’s an absolute superstar. I appreciate everybody kind of jumping on the train and letting her have as much fun as she’s been having.”

We know for sure a Kelce brother will be hoisting the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday night, but there’s a chance one of the two leaves Glendale with more than a single piece of hardware. Travis has the third-shortest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to be the game’s MVP.