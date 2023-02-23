Commanders Coordinator Eric Bieniemy Addresses Head Coach Prospects

Eric Bieniemy is not interested in talking about his pursuit of a NFL head coaching position. Instead, the Commanders recently-hired assistant head coach and offensive coordinator is focused on his impending challenge in Washington.

“Being a head coach right now is not in my thought process,” Bieniemy said during his introductory press conference Thursday, as seen on NFL Network. “I live in the moment. I’ve got to be where my feet are. Right now my feet are planted right here.”

Bieniemy acknowledged his excitement to join the Commanders, recently one of the most criticized organizations in professional sports, after serving as the offensive coordinator for Andy Reid’s Kansas City Chiefs the previous five seasons. Many believe Bieniemy, a two-time Super Bowl champion, already should have been hired as a head coach, though it hasn’t came to fruition despite his success with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and company. Joining Washington also gives Bieniemy the opportunity to call plays after Reid had done so in Kansas City.

Bieniemy spoke about his admiration for Reid and the Chiefs organization, but is not looking back on the past. Or too far into the future.

“Right now I’m the offensive coordinator of the Washington Commanders,” Bieniemy said. “Being a head coach, if that’s to happen, it will take care of itself. We’ve had a great deal of success. We went to five straight AFC Championship Games, three out of four Super Bowls, two out of those we won. Being a head coach, it hasn’t happened, it’s not anything that’s going to impact me moving forward because the only thing I need to be concerned with is what’s important today.

Bieniemy added: “Today, I’ve got to be the best person I can be, I’ve got to be the best coach I can be, and on top of that, I’ve got to get these guys in this building to learn to trust me, to get to know me, but also to understand what the term accountability means. I have to be accountable to these men. All that stuff about being a head coach, we can talk about that next year some time. Right now I need to focus on the job at hand.”

After repeatedly being passed over for head coaching positions, an impressive season calling plays for the Commanders very well could help Bieniemy finally land the job so many believe he deserves.