Connor McDavid Praises Bruins As ‘Best Team’ In NHL After Oilers Loss

Connor McDavid knows greatness when he sees it.

The Oilers forward scored his 49th and 50th goals of the season in Edmonton’s 3-2 loss to the Boston Bruins on Monday night at Rogers Place. It marked the first 50-goal season of McDavid’s career.

Despite McDavid’s two goals and Edmonton looking like the better team in the second period, the Bruins continued to find ways to win games. McDavid took notice and praised Boston after the game.

“Disappointing obviously. They’re the best team in the league and I thought we played them hard and gave ourselves a chance to win,” McDavid told reporters, per video from the Oilers. “… We had a couple of looks, and we didn’t capitalize against a team that doesn’t give up much.”

The Oilers are holding on to a wild-card spot at 31-21-8 on the season, but knowing they could keep up with the Bruins for 60 minutes was something McDavid knew was good for the morale of the team.

“It’s good for our confidence to know we can play with them,” McDavid told reporters. “Thats the league’s best and we can play with them. that’s a good sign.

“… They do a good job of shutting things down and when they get a lead they do a good job closing it out. it’s impressive to see. … Winning is a skill and they’ve obviously mastered it.”