Could Hawks Pursue Ex-Celtic Ime Udoka Following Reported Coach Firing?

The Hawks have dismissed head coach Nate McMillan, according to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski on Tuesday.

The reported move comes as Atlanta holds a 29-30 record, which is good for eighth in the Eastern Conference, as of Tuesday. Assistant Joe Prunty will serve as interim head coach, according to Wojnarowski.

McMillan led the Hawks to the conference finals when he took over as interim head coach after Lloyd Pierce was fired in the middle of the 2020-21 season. But Atlanta has stumbled in McMillan’s third year, and it appears it wants to go in a different direction.

“The Hawks are starting a search for a new head coach immediately,” sources told Wojnarowski. “Among the top characteristics in the search: player development, accountability and getting Hawks offense and defense into league’s Top 10.”

Those are high expectations for a team that ranks 16th in offensive rating and 21st in defensive rating, as of Tuesday.

Atlanta will conduct a “wide-ranging search,” but it has former Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder on top of its list, according to Wojnarowski. Milwaukee Bucks assistant Charles Lee and Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson also are expected to be considered.

Sacramento Kings assistant Jordi Fernandez, San Antonio Spurs assistant Mitch Johnson and G League South Bay’s Miles Simon also are expected to be candidates, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Lee is viewed as a serious candidate due to his time as an assistant under Mike Budenholzer in Atlanta from 2014-2018.