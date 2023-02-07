Could Keenan Allen Be Solution To Patriots’ Wide Receiver Need?

There’s a 30-year-old five-time Pro Bowler who would address one of the Patriots’ biggest needs and could become available this offseason.

And we’re not talking about DeAndre Hopkins.

As Bill Belichick and his staff explore ways of adding the high-end talent New England’s receiving corps has lacked in recent years, Keenan Allen is another name that should be on their radar.

Why? Because Allen’s team, the Los Angeles Chargers, currently is in salary cap hell, and his contract is one LA might need to begrudgingly shed. The Athletic’s Dan Popper wrote last week that the star wideout is one of the Chargers’ “most likely” cap casualties.

In a follow-up story published Monday, Popper explained how the “financial structure of Allen’s contract makes him a candidate to be cut.” The Chargers need to clear more than $20 million in salary cap space to become cap compliant for 2023, and releasing Allen would free up either $14.8 million or $17.5 million, depending on whether he’s designated as a pre- or post-June 1 cut.

An Allen trade also is possible, as moving him would create north of $16 million in cap space.

“If the Chargers want to keep Allen for 2023, the cap math starts to get difficult,” Popper wrote. “Not impossible. But difficult. … It is not an ideal scenario. But if you follow the money, (cutting or trading him) is the likeliest one.”