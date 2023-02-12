Could Malcolm Butler Return To Patriots (Again)? Corner Opens Up

Malcolm Butler and the Patriots tried to reunite last year, but it ultimately didn’t work out.

Is there any chance the sides give it another shot this offseason?

It’s a scenario Butler himself is very much open to. After sitting out the entire 2021 NFL season, Butler signed a two-year deal with New England last March and appeared to have a track toward carving out a legitimate role for himself in 2022. But the Patriots placed Butler on injured reserve Aug. 16 and released him with an injury settlement 11 days later, ending his second stint in Foxboro before it even started.

Butler ultimately didn’t find another NFL opportunity for the season after his Patriots release, but it doesn’t sound like the 32-year-old is totally ready to close the book on his playing career. And if New England comes calling, the Super Bowl XLIX hero will pick up the phone.

“I’m ready to take any opportunity,” Butler told The Athletic’s Jeff Howe. “If I go back to play football, I’m going to take any opportunity that comes my way, and I’m going to run with it. I’m going to grind and do the best I can with that opportunity. Once something is gone, you’ve got to cherish those moments. I love the game of football. It’s hard to get into the NFL. Just can’t take those moments for granted.”

Never say never, but it’s very hard to envision Butler calling New England home again. Even though the Patriots need secondary help, Butler now is two-plus years removed from his last NFL game. One has to imagine Bill Belichick and company will look to bolster their cornerback group through the upcoming draft or more practical free-agent options.