Cowboys Defender Throws Shade At Nick Sirianni After Eagles’ Loss

The Philadelphia Eagles might have been facing the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, but that doesn’t mean their NFC East rivalries were not on display on the biggest stage.

Chief among them was Philadelphia’s rivalry with the Dallas Cowboys.

Some four hours after Eagles fans relentlessly booed Dak Prescott when the Cowboys quarterback was recognized as the league’s Walter Payton Man of the Year before kickoff, one of Prescott’s Dallas teammates took a not-so-subtle shot at Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni.

Sirianni, who screamed “(Expletive) you!” at the Cowboys sideline during a game earlier this season and is well-known for his antics and trash talk, was top of mind for Dallas safety Jayron Kearse. And Kearse took to Twitter to post a clip of one of Sirianni’s antics from earlier this season.

Check it out:

It’s clear that while Dallas star Micah Parsons was rooting for some of his Eagles buddies entering Sunday’s contest other Cowboys weren’t hoping for the same.