Danilo Gallinari Addresses Celtics Trade Deadline Amid Recovery

Danilo Gallinari isn’t too concerned about how the Boston Celtics intend to approach the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline.

During the offseason, Gallinari joined the Celtics in hopes of playing a key role with an aim at returning to the NBA Finals. And those plans were delayed when the veteran suffered a torn ACL during a FIBA tournament contest back in August. Now, nearly six months later and Gallinari’s future with the Celtics remains in question as reports have suggested that Boston doesn’t intend to cut corners in hopes of raising Banner 18.

Gallinari, who hasn’t suited up for an NBA game since April. 26 with the Atlanta Hawks, revealed that he hasn’t spoken with the Celtics in regard to the trade deadline, nor is he worried about it.

“We haven’t talked about it, we haven’t talked about the trade situation,” Gallinari told reporters Tuesday, per CLNS Media video. “But I’m 34 years old, I’ve been in the league 15 years, whatever happens, happens. It’s out of my control and I’m focusing on my job. I take it day by day. That’s the only way that I know and that’s the best way to do it because you cannot worry too much about, ‘What is gonna happen?’ Which is something that is out of our control as players.”

Gallinari remains optimistic amid his recovery and noted that the Celtics, who have notched a league-best 38-16 record ahead of the All-Star break, have provided some added motivation. With 28 games left scheduled on their regular season, Gallinari hasn’t stopped working toward his debut game with the Celtics.

The question remains: Will it come this season?

“It’s gonna take a lot of work,” Gallinari said. “The same work that I’ve been putting in every day. And the hope to play is also motivational thing. When I wake up, every morning, go to the gym, do work, it’s a great motivation to me to know that I have the chance to be a part of something special, right?”