Davante Adams Fuels Aaron Rodgers Speculation With Tweet

Does Davante Adams know something about Aaron Rodgers’ future that the majority of the NFL world doesn’t?

Adams had the football community buzzing Wednesday night with one of his answers during a Q&A session on Twitter. The Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver was asked to which neighborhood is Rodgers moving, and the star quarterback’s longtime Green Bay Packers teammate replied, “Mine.”

The superstar pass-catcher almost certainly was just having some fun with this answer and/or was trying to will a Rodgers-to-Las Vegas trade into existence. Up until Wednesday, Tom Brady probably was the Raiders’ preferred solution at quarterback, and the Silver and Black reportedly were “absolutely” expecting the seven-time Super Bowl champion to be available this offseason.

But Brady’s retired now, and Vegas still needs to secure a backfill behind center after moving off Derek Carr. And Adams might see his wish come to fruition, as the Raiders reportedly will make a run at the four-time MVP now that Brady has decided to stop playing.

Las Vegas absolutely should stage a serious Rodgers pursuit. Josh McDaniels’ group has the talent to be a playoff team and it needs a significant upgrade at QB if it wants to keep pace with the rest of the AFC.

A recharged Rodgers absolutely could help the Raiders turn things around.