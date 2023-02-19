Daytona 500 Live Stream: Watch NASCAR Race Online, On TV

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series campaign kicks off Sunday afternoon at Daytona International Speedway.

The stage is set for the 65th running of Daytona 500. The first row of the Great American Race will feature pole-sitter Alex Bowman and 2021 Cup Series champion Kyle Larson, while NASCAR icon Jimmie Johnson and motorsports legend Travis Pastrana will start on the final row.

Austin Cindric is the defending race champion but has 20-1 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to repeat. Larson (10-1) is the odds-on favorite to earn the checkered flag.

Here’s how to watch the Daytona 500 online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Feb. 19 at 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX