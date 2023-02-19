DK Metcalf Receives NFL Drug Test After NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Seattle Seahawks wideout DK Metcalf put his basketball skills on display Friday night during the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in Salt Lake City, and apparently they were so impressive that those in the NFL office took notice.

Metcalf revealed on social media Sunday afternoon he curiously received a drug test request from the NFL a mere two days after claiming MVP honors at the celebrity event. Metcalf posted a screen shot of a text message from someone within the league office.

Update: #Seahawks WR DK Metcalf has been told by the NFL to do a drug test for Performance Enhancing Substance. pic.twitter.com/fzOJoLtdYT — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 19, 2023

“This is Brian Keller on behalf of the NFL you’ve been selected for a PES policy collection tomorrow,” the text posted to Metcalf’s Instagram read.

Metcalf scored 20 points with 10 rebounds and four blocks in the exhibition contest, adding a number of athletic dunks which caught the eye of many.

Could the request be unrelated to Metcalf’s performance on the hardwood? Well, sure. But it’s certainly not the first time an NFL player has questioned the intentions of the league in a similar situation.