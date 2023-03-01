Dmitry Orlov Scores Twice Vs. Flames To Record First Goals With Bruins

Dmitry Orlov hasn’t even had a full week of the Boston Bruins experience and the 31-year-old is quickly contributing to the league’s best team.

In the first period against the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night, Orlov netted his first and second goals in a Bruins uniform to give Boston a quick 2-0 lead. Orlov lead the B’s down the ice while carrying the puck and snipped it, finding an opening between two Flames defenders and over Daniel Vladar’s stick side at 4:47 for his first.

But he wasn’t done there. Just minutes later, Orlov did so again, finding the net once more off a face-off at 13:39. The two quick scores marked Orlov’s first multi-goal performance since Feb. 1, 2022, with the Washington Capitals.

The goals also rose Orlov’s season total to five.

The Bruins acquired Orlov, along with forward Garnet Hathaway, from the Capitals last Thursday as part of a three-team trade involving the Minnesota Wild.