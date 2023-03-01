Dmitry Orlov Scores Twice Vs. Flames To Record First Goals With Bruins

Dmitry Orlov hasn’t even had a full week of the Boston Bruins experience and the 31-year-old is quickly contributing to the league’s best team.
In the first period against the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night, Orlov netted his first and second goals in a Bruins uniform to give Boston a quick 2-0 lead. Orlov lead the B’s down the ice while carrying the puck and snipped it, finding an opening between two Flames defenders and over Daniel Vladar’s stick side at 4:47 for his first.
But he wasn’t done there. Just minutes later, Orlov did so again, finding the net once more off a face-off at 13:39. The two quick scores marked Orlov’s first multi-goal performance since Feb. 1, 2022, with the Washington Capitals.
The goals also rose Orlov’s season total to five.
Watch Orlov makes his presence felt at Scotiabank Saddledome here:
The Bruins acquired Orlov, along with forward Garnet Hathaway, from the Capitals last Thursday as part of a three-team trade involving the Minnesota Wild.
Bruins general manager Don Sweeney wasn’t short of confidence when analyzing what he envisioned what Orlov would supply the Black and Gold with down the line and heading into the playoffs.
“In Dmitry’s case, adds a tremendous amount of versatility in being able to play both sides,” Sweeney said shortly after the swap was finalized. “Contributing offensively, has a physical component to his game. Has a wealth of experiences, won a Stanley Cup.”
Ahead after the first period, Boston seeks an eighth straight victory with a strong start against the Flames. You can watch the rest of the action, live on NESN.