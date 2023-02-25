Dmitry Orlov Sends Heartfelt Message To Capitals Ahead Of Bruins Debut

The defenseman won the Stanley Cup with Washington in 2018

1 hours ago

Dmitry Orlov had been a one-organization player for nearly 11 seasons, and the defenseman sent a message to Washington Capitals fans Saturday.

The Bruins traded for the defenseman and Garnet Hathaway on Thursday for Craig Smith and multiple draft picks. The pre-NHL trade deadline move was well received not only by fans but also by veteran Boston players.

The 31-year-old defenseman will wear No. 81 with the Bruins, and while Jim Montgomery has explained how he envisions Orlov’s role on the B’s will be, the head coach did not confirm if the veteran will make his debut against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.

If he does make his debut, he is expected to be in the first line of defensive pairings with Charlie McAvoy as Orlov enters a new stage in his career.

“I never thought this time would come,” Orlov wrote on Instagram. “It’s really hard to leave the team that drafted me and gave me the chance to play in the best league in the world. Washington was my family and my second home for 11 years. I’ll never forget the way I went to the Capitals and of course the most important achievement is to win the Stanley Cup with the team and bring it to Washington. Thanks to all partners, organizations and of course the fans. I will never forget you.”

Orlov’s former Capitals teammates, including Alex Ovechkin, had similar sentiments as the franchise heads in a different direction than the Stanley Cup-favorite Bruins.

Garnet Hathaway also sent his own farewell message, and the New England-born forward also expressed his excitement to play in Boston.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images
