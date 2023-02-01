Dodgers Reportedly Sign Ex-Red Sox Pitcher To Minor-League Deal

The Los Angeles Dodgers continued their quest to reshape the roster following their early 2022 postseason exit and signed one former Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Tuesday.

The Dodgers and right-hander Matt Andriese agreed to a minor-league contract, according to The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya. The deal, which doesn’t guarantee a roster spot, will allow Andriese to showcase his arm and compete for his major-league return.

The 33-year-old had a brief 26-game run with the Red Sox in 2021. Initially, Boston signed Andriese to a one-year deal yet after he pitched his way to a 6.03 ERA through 37 1/3 innings, the Red Sox designated the veteran for assignment in August of that season. Andriese was then picked up by the Seattle Mariners for eight games to end the year.

In 2022, Andriese spent the year in Japan and pitched for the Yomiuri Giants of Nippon Professional Baseball. While having pitched just 44 1/3 innings overseas, Andriese did put together an overall strong campaign and notched a 2.13 ERA with a 21.3% strikeout rate.

And while the seven-year journeyman has a career 4.63 ERA under his belt, perhaps a bullpen depth role with the Dodgers is just what Andriese needs in order to resettle at the big-league level.

