Does Dustin Pedroia Ever Want To Be Manager Of Red Sox?

It’s fair to assume Dustin Pedroia would make a suitable manager for the Boston Red Sox.

But does the former second baseman see that in his plans?

“Not right now,” Pedroia told reporters in Fort Myers Fla., per Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe.

Pedroia’s career was cut short due to a knee injury that stemmed from Manny Machado sliding into him at second base in 2017. Pedroia tried everything in his power to come back 100% healthy, but his knee just never healed the way he hoped.

The last stint for Pedroia came in 2019 when he played just six games for the Red Sox. He officially retired in 2021.

Pedroia, who had a partial knee replacement, is enjoying spending time with his family, including his two sons, Cole and Dylan. The 39-year-old may want to manage in the future, but he’s not thinking that far ahead just yet, but would be open to a smaller role with the organization.

“I don’t know,” he said regarding a managing position, per Abraham. “I’m going day-by-day right now.