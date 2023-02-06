Dolphins Star Tyreek Hill Trolls Tom Brady For Boxer Briefs Photo

Even in retirement, Tom Brady is causing a stir among those in the NFL.

It’s mostly about if Brady would consider making a comeback or when the all-time quarterback plans to begin his broadcast career with FOX. But he also had social media buzzing Monday with a photo he put on Twitter.

Brady posted a photo of himself just in his underwear, which only naturally caused many to have some good-natured ribbing at the expense of the 45-year-old. Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill joined in on the fun and even took a dig at Brady by comparing the signal-caller to one of his former teammates.

“Tom done retired and turned into AB (laughing emoji),” Hill tweeted.

Tom done retired and turned into AB ? https://t.co/jvyPXRpEMn — Ty Hill (@cheetah) February 6, 2023

By AB, Hill meant Antonio Brown, who spent an incredibly brief time with Brady in New England before teaming up with the QB to win a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But Brown’s career was marred by a series of off-the-field incidents and overall bizarre behavior.

Brady surely isn’t going down the same path as Brown did, but it was an interesting choice to post something like he did on social media.