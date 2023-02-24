Don Sweeney Makes Another Great Trade For Bruins Ahead Of Deadline

Don Sweeney has made some great trades for the Boston Bruins over the last few years and did so once again Thursday night.

The Bruins traded Craig Smith and a bevy of draft picks to the Washington Capitals in exchange for Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway, filling two needs in one trade.

Orlov and Hathaway weren’t even on the Bruins’ radar in recent reports that have surfaced ahead of next week’s March 3 NHL trade deadline, but when the Capitals all of a sudden became sellers, Sweeney knew he had to jump in.

“… This deal came together relatively quickly by discussions with Brian (MacLellan) who is really, really good to deal with and it was just an opportunity that presented itself,” Sweeney said Thursday during his Zoom press conference after the deal became official. “We’ve clearly been in the marketplace for a period of time and trying to gauge who may or may not be available and what deals you can do. …”

Thursday’s deal marked another year of Sweeney getting something done that will bolster the Bruins’ lineup. As Boston.com’s Conor Ryan noted, the general manager has made some impressive trades over the last few years.

Don Sweeney has turned:



Erik Haula

Ryan Donato

Craig Smith

Anders Bjork

Urho Vaakanainen

John Moore

two first-rounders

seven additional picks



Into:



Charlie Coyle

Taylor Hall

Hampus Lindholm

Pavel Zacha

Dmitry Orlov

Garnet Hathaway — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) February 24, 2023

That’s a pretty impressive list.