Donovan Mitchell, Dillon Brooks Ejected After Cavs-Grizzlies Brawl

The Memphis Grizzlies are yet again in the mix of a brawl, however, this time it wasn’t FOX Sports’ Shannon Sharpe at the front and center of it.
Instead, Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks, a league-wide known instigator, shared a heated and physical exchange with Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell during their matchup Thursday night.
In the third quarter when the Grizzlies trailed, 81-76, Brooks unsuccessfully attempted a layup which was blocked by Evan Mobley. But as Brooks went down to the ground, he extended his left hand toward Mitchell, who stood nearby the play and sparked an understandable reaction.
Mitchell spiked the ball toward Brooks and a team-wide brawl ensued on the court, which prompted officials to eject both Brooks and Mitchell.
Watch the madness unfold here, courtesy of Complex Sports.
The Cavaliers proceeded to outduel the Grizzlies in a 128-113 victory, while Mitchell (six points) and Brooks (nine points) both registered underwhelming scoring nights.
Mitchell maintained his displeasure toward Brooks during his postgame press conference and suggested that Brooks only get physical to bridge the skill gap between players he tasked with defending.
“That’s just who he is,” Mitchell told reporters, per video from SBNation’s Evan Dammarell. “We’ve seen it a bunch in this league with him. And you know I’ve had our personal battles for years. Quite frankly, I’ve been busting his ass for years — playoffs, regular season. … There’s no place for that in the game and you gotta protect yourself at the end of the day.”
Mitchell added: “When you can’t guard somebody, can’t do something to somebody, you gotta resort to that and that’s what he’s done to a lot of players. … I’m glad my guys held it down tonight and had my back.”