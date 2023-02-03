Donovan Mitchell, Dillon Brooks Ejected After Cavs-Grizzlies Brawl

The Memphis Grizzlies are yet again in the mix of a brawl, however, this time it wasn’t FOX Sports’ Shannon Sharpe at the front and center of it.

Instead, Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks, a league-wide known instigator, shared a heated and physical exchange with Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell during their matchup Thursday night.

In the third quarter when the Grizzlies trailed, 81-76, Brooks unsuccessfully attempted a layup which was blocked by Evan Mobley. But as Brooks went down to the ground, he extended his left hand toward Mitchell, who stood nearby the play and sparked an understandable reaction.

Mitchell spiked the ball toward Brooks and a team-wide brawl ensued on the court, which prompted officials to eject both Brooks and Mitchell.

Watch the madness unfold here, courtesy of Complex Sports.

Donovan Mitchell goes after Dillon Brooks after a low blow pic.twitter.com/p9vH4nuAQy — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) February 3, 2023

The Cavaliers proceeded to outduel the Grizzlies in a 128-113 victory, while Mitchell (six points) and Brooks (nine points) both registered underwhelming scoring nights.