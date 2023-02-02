Don’t Expect 49ers To Make Major Quarterback Addition This Offseason

While the speculation involving now-retired Tom Brady made plenty of sense, it seems like the San Francisco 49ers are more than willing to move forward with their youthful quarterback room as is.

… At least that’s what 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is saying publicly.

Shanahan and general manager John Lynch met with reporters Wednesday, three days after the team’s season-ending loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. San Francisco stood no chance in the title contest after both rostered quarterbacks Brock Purdy and veteran journeyman Josh Johnson were injured. The two injuries marked the third and fourth times a different 49ers signal-caller was injured this season.

But despite the 49ers having one of the true win-now rosters in the NFL, Shanahan and company hinted they won’t be going after any big fish QB this offseason. Instead, San Francisco plans to roll with 2021 No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance, who’s played just eight games in two seasons, and 2022 seventh-rounder Brock Purdy, who, admittedly, impressed during his opportunities this season. Both players, however, are coming off injuries with Lance tearing his ACL in September and Purdy suffering a UCL tear in his elbow in late January.

“No, we’re content enough,” Shanahan told reporters, per the team, before expressing he hasn’t thought about a 2023 starter.

When asked about the team potentially adding a “starter-level veteran,” Shanahan replied: “I know we have two starters on our team right now that I believe we can win with. So, when you have that situation you’re not that eager to go looking around.”

Nevertheless, it is a bit of a risk for a team built to win a championship in the short term. But Shanahan and Lynch both said they felt good about their chances against the Eagles, and wish they could get a rematch with Purdy healthy. During Sunday’s contests, NFL fans couldn’t help but feel bad for the Niners given their brutal injury luck.