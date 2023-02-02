Drew Brees Delivers Bold Take On Sean Payton Elevating Russell Wilson

Longtime New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees knows the offensive-minded Sean Payton as well as anyone. And it’s why Brees believes the Denver Broncos’ reported hiring of Payton as their next head coach serves as a great development for Russell Wilson.

The Broncos on Tuesday reportedly agreed to a trade package with the Saints in order to gain the rights to Payton. Payton was under contract with the Saints after departing New Orleans following the 2021 season. He spent last season as a broadcaster for FOX.

“To me, this is set up to be Russell Wilson’s prime,” Brees told ESPN’s Ed Werder, “especially with Sean Payton and a system that’s going to be built around him.

“This is a great opportunity for Russell Wilson,” Brees added of the 34-year-old.

Payton’s arrival in Denver complements an offense that already has a strong group of skill players, including wideout Jerry Jeudy and running back Javonte Williams.

Payton replaces Nathaniel Hackett as the organization’s head coach. Hackett went 4-11 in his first season with the Broncos and was fired after Week 16. The offensive-minded Hackett guided the Broncos to a fourth-place finish in the AFC West and the league’s worst offense in points per game.

Denver, which awarded Wilson with $250 million after trading for him last offseason, undoubtedly will be hoping the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback can get back to his winning ways under Payton. It’s something Brees clearly believes can come to fruition, and perhaps Wilson will even play the best football of his 11-year career.

Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images
