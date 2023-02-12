Eagles’ Nick Sirianni Cries During Super Bowl LVII National Anthem

It was an emotional scene in Arizona

The waterworks were flowing for Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

During Chris Stapleton’s stirring national anthem Sunday night at State Farm Stadium, FOX cameras showed Sirianni with tears streaming from both eyes.

Once mocked for his cringeworthy performance in his introductory news conference, Sirianni steered the Eagles to the NFL’s best record this season, his second as Philly’s head coach. The 41-year-old is looking to cap the banner year for his club with a Super Bowl victory over Andy Reid’s Kansas City Chiefs.

The night before the game, Sirianni reportedly scrapped his initial motivational plan and held what Philadelphia players called an “emotional” team meeting.

The Eagles, who entered Super Bowl Sunday as slim one-point favorites, are seeking their second championship in six seasons. The Chiefs won three years ago and have played in three of the last four Super Bowls.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images
