‘Ecstatic’ Linus Ullmark Overjoyed After Scoring Goal In Bruins’ Win

Linus Ullmark experienced one of the highlights of his career Saturday night when the Boston Bruins netminder scored the franchise’s first-ever goalie goal against the Vancouver Canucks on the same night he earned his 30th victory of the season — another career first.

Ullmark admitted after scoring the empty netter in Boston’s 3-1 victory at Rogers Arena that it was difficult to put the experience into words. The longtime netminder joked about how he once hit the post while playing junior hockey, but never scored.

“I don’t know really what to say,” Ullmark told reporters, per the Bruins. “I’m ecstatic inside, I’m trying to calm it down now to do this.”

Ullmark later added: “I can’t really, it’s hard to describe what I’m feeling right now. I have to kind of digest it all. I’m just so bloody happy.”

Ullmark scored with 47 seconds left after the Canucks pulled their own goaltender while trying to overcome a one-goal deficit. He collected a bouncing puck outside his crease, got it to his forehand to clear the zone and overshot three oncoming Vancouver players before the puck cleared the Canucks’ blue line and slid into the back of the net. It prompted a well-deserved celebration with Bruins teammates.

“Well, I just had to take my chance there. We’ve been pretty close there, me and (Jeremy) Swayman have been talking about getting it,” Ullmark told reporters in reference to Boston’s other goaltender.

“I thought it went in my own net for a second because I didn’t see it. As soon as I shot I see three guys jumping towards me and I had no idea where it was. I didn’t hear anything. I didn’t see anything. And then you kind of become a little bit more aware of what’s happening that the guys have started to look up ice and then I see it going towards the net and the rest is history.”