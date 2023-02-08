Enes Freedom Takes Shot At LeBron James After Lakers Star Breaks NBA Record

Not everyone in the basketball community celebrated LeBron James on Tuesday night when the Lakers star notched another crowning achievement.

Congratulatory messages on social media were delivered in abundance for James, whose 38 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena made him the all-time leading scorer in NBA history. But there was one noteworthy post on the opposite end of the spectrum from Enes Freedom, who’s developed a knack for trying to spoil others’ moments by loudly promoting his own agenda.

“38,388 Points, 0 Morals, 0 Values, 0 Principles, 0 Empathy, 1 Bow Down to #China. Congratulations to @KingJames,” Freedom tweeted after James broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record that stood for nearly 40 years.

Social media shots effectively have been the only way Freedom stays relevant these days. The 30-year-old, who hasn’t had an NBA job since the Houston Rockets released him last February, chastised the Celtics for showing support for Ukraine last season and also took a victory lap when suspended Boston coach Ime Udoka found himself in hot water.

Freedom, a Turkish big man who was the third overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, has maintained belief he’s being blackballed by the league for his outspoken advocacy.