ESPN Pinpoints ‘Key Move’ Patriots Should Make This NFL Offseason

The Patriots recently checked one box by hiring Bill O’Brien as their new offensive coordinator after a disappointing 2022 season.

New England still has plenty on its offseason to-do list, though, as the franchise hasn’t won a playoff game since the 2018 campaign — Tom Brady’s second-to-last season in Foxboro — and has several glaring holes on its roster.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell last week suggested the first “key move” each NFC team should make ahead of NFL free agency. On Monday, the football scribe turned his attention to the AFC.

Barnwell’s suggestion for the Patriots: “Bring back Jakobi Meyers.”

Meyers, who is set to become a free agent, was New England’s most reliable pass-catcher the past few seasons. This could lead to a lucrative payday for the 26-year-old wide receiver. And who knows whether the Patriots ultimately will open up the checkbook to retain his services.

But the Pats desperately need to surround third-year quarterback Mac Jones with more talent ahead of a potential make-or-break season. Losing Meyers would be a step in the other direction unless Bill Belichick has something else (more significant) up his sleeve.

“From the perspective of servicing embattled quarterback Mac Jones, Meyers’ presence has been a significant boon,” Barnwell wrote. “During Jones’ first two seasons, he produced an even 50.0 QBR with Meyers on the field. When Meyers was on the sideline, though, his QBR dropped to 30.7. That’s the difference between ranking 23rd in QBR over the past two seasons and finishing last, behind Davis Mills, Zach Wilson and Baker Mayfield.”