Everyone Made Same Joke After Tom Brady Announced Retirement

Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday after 23 years.
But fans understandably were a bit skeptical.
Brady took to social media to break the news himself, unlike last year when it was leaked before he made his own announcement. This time he revealed it was “for good.”
It was exactly one year ago when the 45-year-old quarterback officially announced he would be retiring from football, only to take it back and return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a third season after just 40 days.
So, you can see why the world of Twitter was quick to wonder if Brady will walk away for good.
Brady arguably is the greatest quarterback of all time. He won seven Super Bowls — including six while he was with the New England Patriots — broke many records and undoubtedly is a Hall of Famer.