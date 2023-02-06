Ex-NFL QB ‘Not Impressed’ By Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers

The NFL has never been more popular, with the league’s fan base growing internationally and domestically with each passing season.

The league isn’t very impressive, however, according to one former NFL quarterback.

Trent Dilfer, who played for five different franchises across 13 NFL seasons, has never been one to bite his tongue when it comes to his opinion on the league. Known for his ludicrous 2014 statement that the Patriots weren’t good anymore, Dilfer’s made a habit out of being one of Tom Brady’s biggest detractors.

Dilfer has continued the trend, even in Brady’s retirement.

“The modern-day game does not impress me,” Dilfer said, as part of ESPN’s “Bullies of Baltimore” documentary. “It’s super easy when you don’t get hit as a quarterback, and you can’t re-route receivers and when you can’t hit guys across the middle.

“I love Tom Brady. I love Aaron Rodgers. I love these guys. It’s not impressive.”

There’s a lot to unpack in that statement. We should start with the relation of Rodgers and Brady to the “modern-day game,” however.