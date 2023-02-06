Ex-NFL QB ‘Not Impressed’ By Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers

The NFL has never been more popular, with the league’s fan base growing internationally and domestically with each passing season.
The league isn’t very impressive, however, according to one former NFL quarterback.
Trent Dilfer, who played for five different franchises across 13 NFL seasons, has never been one to bite his tongue when it comes to his opinion on the league. Known for his ludicrous 2014 statement that the Patriots weren’t good anymore, Dilfer’s made a habit out of being one of Tom Brady’s biggest detractors.
Dilfer has continued the trend, even in Brady’s retirement.
“The modern-day game does not impress me,” Dilfer said, as part of ESPN’s “Bullies of Baltimore” documentary. “It’s super easy when you don’t get hit as a quarterback, and you can’t re-route receivers and when you can’t hit guys across the middle.
“I love Tom Brady. I love Aaron Rodgers. I love these guys. It’s not impressive.”
There’s a lot to unpack in that statement. We should start with the relation of Rodgers and Brady to the “modern-day game,” however.
Brady, of course, announced his retirement after 23 seasons at the start of February and was the oldest player in the league at the time of his retirement. Rodgers is on the older side of the fence himself, serving as the fourth-oldest player in the NFL at 39-years-old. Dilfer himself played alongside the two from 2005-2007.
There’s also the aspect of Dilfer calling any QB in the NFL unimpressive. The documentary in which he made that statement was based off the dominant nature of the Baltimore Ravens’ defense in 2000, whose coat tails Dilfer is notorious for riding to a Super Bowl XXXIV title.
Above all of the backstory, however, is the ludicrous nature of claiming a combined eight Super Bowls and seven MVP awards. An unimpressive stretch, according to Dilfer.