Ex-Patriot Shares Details On Matt Patricia’s ‘Frustration’ With Players

We’ve heard plenty of stories about players on the Patriots offense being frustrated with Matt Patricia, but what about the other way around?

Patricia’s lone campaign as New England’s offensive play-caller was a complete disaster. From training camp through the end of the season, the Patriots offense was a dysfunctional and disorganized mess. Players voiced their concerns during the season, and the Boston Herald recently reported a slew of anecdotes that detail just how ugly things got in 2022.

That brings us to Malcolm Butler, who came out of retirement to rejoin New England last offseason before spending the entire campaign on injured reserve. While speaking with MassLive’s Mark Daniels ahead of Super Bowl LVII, Butler offered new details on Patricia’s rough transition from defense.

“Matt P is a motivator. I could see his frustration,” Butler, who in a separate interview said he was “shocked” by Patricia’s move to offense, told Daniels. “We were doing conditioning tests and all the defensive players were up front and some offensive players were up front, but your wide receivers, people who play a big role in the offense weren’t showing grind and grit and showing like they want it.

“I’m pretty sure he was frustrated with that. I said, ‘Yup, that’s a defensive guy.’ He’s not too in tune with that. He’s like, ‘Come on, get the (expletive) up there. What are you doing? Come on.’ “

Butler also offered insight into how this season’s offense differed from the one he saw during his initial run in New England.

“The offense wasn’t just as crispy as it once was,” Butler said. “Like, it was a lot of in-cuts, speed routes, but when I returned last year, it was just so predictable. The plays were so predictable. It was like they always tried to go deep downfield. It was just so predictable. They’d get in trips, I know what they’re going to run. Or shotgun, they’re not (running). It’s pass first.