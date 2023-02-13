Ex-Patriots Star Questions Eagles’ Strategy After Travis Kelce Touchdown

There aren’t many NFL safeties who can cover Travis Kelce man-to-man. The Philadelphia Eagles found that out the hard way Sunday night.

The Chiefs’ superstar tight end beat Marcus Epps on an out-and-up to score Kansas City’s first touchdown of Super Bowl LVII.

Mahomes to Kelce but make it Super.



?: #SBLVII on FOX

?: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/d8gBDzRt2m pic.twitter.com/2O8sClXZIM — NFL (@NFL) February 13, 2023

Moments later, former New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore chimed in with his opinion on Twitter. The Eagles, Gilmore said, can’t hope to contain Kelce unless they cover him with one of their top two corners, Darius Slay or James Bradberry.

“You have to put a Slay or Bradberry on Kelce smh,” the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year tweeted.

You have to put a Slay or Bradberry on Kelce smh — The Gilly Lock (@BumpNrunGilm0re) February 13, 2023

Gilmore was speaking from experience. When the Patriots faced the Chiefs in the 2018 AFC Championship Game, they decided mid-game to have Gilmore cover Kelce, and he shut the KC standout down.