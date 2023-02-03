Fenway Park Esports Event Draws Diverse, ‘Honored’ Crown

BOSTON — Fenway Park has been no stranger to unique visitors over the years.

In addition to the Boston Red Sox, America’s Most Beloved Ballpark has hosted the Harlem Globetrotters, Jimmy Buffett, The Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney and Liverpool FC in specialty events over the years, casting an incredibly diverse net.

On Thursday, the MGM Music Hall at Fenway played host to the Call of Duty League Major II tournament. Much like specialty events of the past, Esports drew in fans from all over the world.

Seven countries were represented in the event, with individual gamers from the United States, Canada, England, Australia, France, Scotland and Denmark vying for a piece of the $500,000 up for grabs. Those players were representing 12 teams, the Boston Breach — who are playing host to the tournament — the Atlanta Faze, Florida Mutineers, London Royal Ravens, Los Angeles Guerillas, Los Angeles Thieves, Minnesota Rokkr, New York Subliners, Optic Texas, Seattle Surge, Toronto Ultra and Vegas Legion.

They weren’t the only people to travel for the event, however, as NESN.com spoke with three fans who all traveled over 1,000 miles for the event.

Lexi Garcia (Las Vegas, Nevada), Matt Corbin (Des Moines, Iowa) and Emilien (Paris, France) all traveled to see their favorite gamers compete.

“It’s super nice,” Corbin said, enjoying the views of Fenway Park. “I feel almost honored to be here even though I’m not inside. Everyone says this place is awesome and I can’t argue.”