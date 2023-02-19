Ford Final Five: Bruins Win Third Straight, Take Down Islanders 6-2

No rust on Jake DeBrusk

by and

1 hours ago

The Bruins blew past the New York Islanders 6-2 on Saturday at the TD Garden to improve to 42-8-5.

The offense started early with Jake DeBrusk making an emphatic return in his first game since the NHL Winter Classic. Showing no signs of rust, the 26-year-old notched a power play goal just 2:19 into the game.

The B’s have now won three straight, outscoring opponents 14-to-4 over that stretch as they continue to get help on offense outside of their top scorers. Nick Foligno and Trent Frederic combined for four points while Pavel Zacha, Derek Forbort, and A.J. Greer all showed up on the score sheet.

The Bruins will battle the Ottawa Senators on Monday afternoon in Boston.

More Bruins:

Ford Final Five: Bruins Win Third Straight, Take Down Islanders 6-2
NESN 360 in-article asset
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers
Previous Article

NFL Rumors: Packers ‘Disgusted,’ ‘Done With’ Aaron Rodgers
MLB: Minnesota Twins at San Diego Padres
Next Article

Twins' Byron Buxton Heading into 2023 Without Limitations

Picked For You

Related