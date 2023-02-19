Ford Final Five: Bruins Win Third Straight, Take Down Islanders 6-2

The Bruins blew past the New York Islanders 6-2 on Saturday at the TD Garden to improve to 42-8-5.

The offense started early with Jake DeBrusk making an emphatic return in his first game since the NHL Winter Classic. Showing no signs of rust, the 26-year-old notched a power play goal just 2:19 into the game.

The B’s have now won three straight, outscoring opponents 14-to-4 over that stretch as they continue to get help on offense outside of their top scorers. Nick Foligno and Trent Frederic combined for four points while Pavel Zacha, Derek Forbort, and A.J. Greer all showed up on the score sheet.

The Bruins will battle the Ottawa Senators on Monday afternoon in Boston.