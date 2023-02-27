Four Memorable Players To Play For Both Celtics, 76ers

The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers have one of the strongest rivalries in the history of their organizations.

Dating back to the battles of Larry Brid and Julius Erving in the 1980s, which got physical for an all-time snapshot moment in 1984, the C’s and Sixers have never failed to deliver. With 21 playoff meetings and 14 victories credited to Boston, Philadelphia is regarded as one of the greatest Celtics rivals.

With that being said, here are four noteworthy names to take the floor both in a Celtics and 76ers uniform over the course of their NBA careers:

Dana Barros (1989-2004)

Career-high with Celtics: 29 points on Feb. 18, 1998 (vs. Vancouver Grizzlies)

Career-high with 76ers: 50 points on March 14, 1982 (vs. Houston Rockets)

Barros, a Boston native, spent part of his first six seasons in the NBA with the Seattle SuperSonics and 76ers. Unlike Seattle, Philadelphia opened the door for Barros to further expand on his potential, instantly receiving a minutes boost (30.1) that was 11 minutes more than his highest with the SuperSonics in his rookie season.

That resulted in a career-best scoring output from Barros, who averaged 16.9 points and 6.4 assists on 48.1% shooting from the field during his two-year stop in Philadelphia. During year two, Barros put it all together, averaging 20.6 points in 82 starts for the 76ers, which earned him an All-Star selection in 1995.

But the recognition didn’t end there as the Celtics awaited Barros with open arms in free agency, signing the then 28-year-old to a six-year, $21 million contract before the 1995-96 season. Barros took a veteran leadership-type role in Boston with young up-and-comers Antoine Walker and Paul Pierce still rookies at the time. This didn’t result in much with Boston under the dumpster fire of the Rick Pitino era.