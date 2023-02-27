Four Memorable Players To Play For Both Celtics, 76ers

The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers have one of the strongest rivalries in the history of their organizations.
Dating back to the battles of Larry Brid and Julius Erving in the 1980s, which got physical for an all-time snapshot moment in 1984, the C’s and Sixers have never failed to deliver. With 21 playoff meetings and 14 victories credited to Boston, Philadelphia is regarded as one of the greatest Celtics rivals.
With that being said, here are four noteworthy names to take the floor both in a Celtics and 76ers uniform over the course of their NBA careers:
Dana Barros (1989-2004)
Career-high with Celtics: 29 points on Feb. 18, 1998 (vs. Vancouver Grizzlies)
Career-high with 76ers: 50 points on March 14, 1982 (vs. Houston Rockets)
Barros, a Boston native, spent part of his first six seasons in the NBA with the Seattle SuperSonics and 76ers. Unlike Seattle, Philadelphia opened the door for Barros to further expand on his potential, instantly receiving a minutes boost (30.1) that was 11 minutes more than his highest with the SuperSonics in his rookie season.
That resulted in a career-best scoring output from Barros, who averaged 16.9 points and 6.4 assists on 48.1% shooting from the field during his two-year stop in Philadelphia. During year two, Barros put it all together, averaging 20.6 points in 82 starts for the 76ers, which earned him an All-Star selection in 1995.
But the recognition didn’t end there as the Celtics awaited Barros with open arms in free agency, signing the then 28-year-old to a six-year, $21 million contract before the 1995-96 season. Barros took a veteran leadership-type role in Boston with young up-and-comers Antoine Walker and Paul Pierce still rookies at the time. This didn’t result in much with Boston under the dumpster fire of the Rick Pitino era.
In 2004, Barros made his return to the Celtics just in time for the playoffs after a nearly two-year hiatus from the league. Barros played two games, averaged six points and suffered a four-game sweep in the first round against the Indiana Pacers, which marked the end of Barros’ NBA career.
Evan Turner (2010-2020)
Career-high with Celtics: 30 points on March 15, 2015 (vs. Orlando Magic)
Career-high with 76ers: 34 points on Jan. 22, 2014 (vs. New York Knicks)
At the start of his career, Turner’s expectations were high after the 76ers selected the Ohio State product with the second overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft. After two years, he began to find his rhythm, averaging 13.3 points in 35.3 minutes on average through 82 starts during the 2012-13 season. That year, Turner notched 14 double-doubles and a shot 36.5% from 3-point range — his career-best at the time. That stint in the City of Brotherly Love ended in blockbuster fashion when Turner was part of a swap with the Pacers for Danny Granger.
But the Pacers couldn?t overcome LeBron James and the Miami Heat, and Indiana elected to not extend Turner a qualifying offer after one disappointing season.
Turner then arrived in Boston with his career hanging on a cliff during the early stages of the Brad Stevens coaching era. Signed to a mid-level exception for two years, Turner joined a Celtics team that was navigating their rebuild stage following the demolition of the Big Three.
This provided Turner with an outlet to check two boxes before his age-26 season: Maintain a consistent playing role and earn a payday afterward. And thanks to Boston, Turner achieved just that.
After averaging 10 points, five rebounds and five assists in two seasons with the Celtics, the Portland Trail Blazers handed Turner a four-year, $70 million contract in free agency — symbolizing the revival of Turner’s NBA career.
Al Horford (2007-present)
Career-high with Celtics: 29 points on Oct. 26, 2017 (vs. Milwaukee Bucks)
Career-high with 76ers: 32 points on Nov. 4, 2019 (vs. Phoenix Suns)
Horford’s time with the Celtics began in 2016 when the organization signed him to a four-year, $113 million contract. At the time, it was the biggest free agency signing Boston had made with a roster led by undersized fan-favorite Isaiah Thomas.
This was the start of two stints Horford had in Boston. After experiencing the Thomas and Kyrie Irving periods, Horford wasn’t done racking up the paydays as in 2019, the 76ers came knocking. Philadelphia landed him on a four-year, $109 million deal that Boston didn’t match, sending Horford to the dark side of the Celtics-76ers rivalry.
This did nothing for Philadelphia but backfire. Horford averaged 11.9 points, which was his lowest in 11 seasons, prompting the 76ers to sever ties with the All-Star big. They traded him to the Oklahoma City Thunder, where similar to Philadelphia, Horford’s production took a daunting turn, giving the Celtics a chance to capitalize.
Boston acquired Horford in exchange for Kemba Walker, revitalizing his career. Since then, Horford has made his debut NBA Finals appearance, and stabilized Boston’s depth. This season, the 36-year-old has averaged 9.3 points while shooting 43% from beyond the arc on a career-high 4.9 attempts per game.
Mike Muscala (2013-present)
Career-high with Celtics: 18 points on Feb. 14, 2023 (vs. Milwaukee Bucks)
Career-high with 76ers: 19 points on Nov. 19, 2018 (vs. Phoenix Suns)
Muscala had a short-lived run of just 47 games with the 76ers when Philadelphia acquired him in a three-team swap in 2018. That began Muscala’s career undergoing a journeyman stint, playing for the 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers and Thunder from 2018-2020.
Within that four-year tenure, Muscala reunited with Horford after the two previously debuted with the Atlanta Hawks. Muscala’s bond with Horford finally came full circle as the two rejoined for a third time together in Boston when the C’s landed him before this season’s NBA trade deadline.
“A great leader,” Muscala told reporters on Feb. 10 before his Celtics debut. “It’s really great to have a similar face in him and be back playing with him.”
So far, this acquisition has paid dividends. Muscala has fit right in like a missing puzzle piece, giving Joe Muzzulla even more depth, size and outside shooting off the bench from a 31-year-old veteran. He’s averaged 13.3 points — over double his season average — with 4.7 rebounds while shooting 48.4% from the field through three games.
Honorable Mention — Head coach Doc Rivers (1999-present)
Rivers was the last Celtics head coach to be drenched with an NBA Finals-winning Gatorade bath.
Rivers had a rocky start to his Celtics career, including coaching a 24-58 team in 2006-07 season, which finished dead-last in the East. Fast forward to the following year and Rivers stood alongside Pierce, Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett with confetti falling from the TD Garden rafters after a Finals win over the Lakers.
In 2013, the Celtics and Brooklyn Nets agreed on a blockbuster deal that put the Big Three to sleep for good. Rivers, who never wanted any part of a rebuild, bailed on Boston. He was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers where “Lob City” became one of the league’s greatest disappointments. After sevens seasons of coaching several superteam-caliber rosters and blowing two 3-1 playoff leads, Rivers stepped down and packed his bags for Philadelphia in 2020.
Ever since leaving Boston, Rivers has been surpassed by the same Celtics team he wanted no part of. The rebuild, while still is working toward Banner 18, has given Boston Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Robert Williams and plenty of reasons to be optimistic for the future.
Meanwhile, Rivers and the 76ers have played little brother to the Celtics, being their punching bag both in the regular season and playoffs.