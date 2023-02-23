Four Non-Roster Invitees Who Could Crack Red Sox’s 2023 Opening Day Roster

Every year, it seems, there’s someone who emerges from relative obscurity to push for an Opening Day roster spot during Red Sox spring training. And oftentimes, those players are non-roster invitees.

This season, there are several candidates to check that annual box. And they’re easier than usual to identify based on both Boston’s current roster construction and their own major league résumés.

These four players, each of whom isn’t on the Red Sox’s 40-man roster but has been invited to major league spring training, theoretically could break camp with Boston.

Jorge Alfaro, C

The Red Sox could roll with Reese McGuire and Connor Wong behind the plate to start the year. The duo performed well last season, after Boston traded veteran backstop Christian Vázquez to the Houston Astros, and both already are on the 40-man roster, thereby eliminating one logistical hurdle. McGuire, a left-handed hitter, and Wong, a right-handed hitter, also offer balance, though Red Sox manager Alex Cora acknowledged Wednesday it wouldn’t be a strict platoon situation with them in tow.

That said, Alfaro, with 478 games (1,658 plate appearances), has far more big league experience than Wong, who also has a minor league option remaining. And that ultimately could tip the scale in Alfaro’s favor, provided the Red Sox are willing to entertain an open competition.

Niko Goodrum, IF/OF

The return of infielder Yu Chang lessens the probability of Goodrum — or a comparable non-roster invitee — being the one to hold down a spot until Adalberto Mondesi comes back from his torn ACL. Still, we’re talking about a team thin on middle-infield depth in wake of Xander Bogaerts’ free agency departure and Trevor Story’s elbow injury, and Goodrum also can play the outfield while adding a speed component. Goodrum, who turns 31 next week, has appeared in 402 major league games, most with the Detroit Tigers, and offers valuable versatility.

Raimel Tapia, OF

Let’s assume the Red Sox’s starting outfield consists of Masataka Yoshida, Adam Duvall and Alex Verdugo, from left to right, with Kiké Hernández moving to shortstop. Rob Refsnyder, a non-roster invitee in 2022, likely fills the role of a fourth outfielder, but Tapia can’t be ruled out, either. Tapia and Jarren Duran — both left-handed hitters — seemingly are the next outfielders up, with the former having appeared in 567 games across seven major league seasons. The Red Sox, in theory, could carry both Refsnyder and Tapia if someone like Bobby Dalbec doesn’t make the Opening Day roster.