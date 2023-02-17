Four Takeaways From Bruins’ Shutout Win Vs. Predators

The Bruins ended their quick two-game road trip on a high note.

Boston shut out the Nashville Predators 5-0 at Bridgestone Arena with their siblings in tow. It’s the first time the Bruins won back-to-back games since Jan. 24 and despite it not being a full 60-minute effort, there was a lot to like.

Here are four takeaways from the win:

SIBLINGS ENJOYED THEMSELVES

The Bruins had their siblings tag along for the two-game road trip and treated them to two exciting wins. It was an enjoyable experience for all involved, especially those who flew from out of the country to take in some Bruins hockey for a few days.

“It’s definitely one you circle on the calendar,” Jeremy Swayman, who did his postgame press conference with his sister Beth, told reporters after the game. “It’s a really fun city to visit. And to share it with her (Thursday), that’s super special.”

SWAYMAN CONTINUES STRONG STRETCH

Speaking of Swayman, he certainly gave his sister plenty of reasons to cheer Thursday after posting a 28-save shutout. Head coach Jim Montgomery dubbed the goalie the Bruins’ “best player” of the game, as he continues his strong stretch of starts.

“Our best player was Swayman because they had a lot of good things and he was patient on his feet and made a lot of good shoulder saves, gloves saves, and he didn’t give up any rebounds,” Montgomery told reporters after the game.