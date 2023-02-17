Four Takeaways From Bruins’ Shutout Win Vs. Predators

The Bruins ended their quick two-game road trip on a high note.
Boston shut out the Nashville Predators 5-0 at Bridgestone Arena with their siblings in tow. It’s the first time the Bruins won back-to-back games since Jan. 24 and despite it not being a full 60-minute effort, there was a lot to like.
Here are four takeaways from the win:
SIBLINGS ENJOYED THEMSELVES
The Bruins had their siblings tag along for the two-game road trip and treated them to two exciting wins. It was an enjoyable experience for all involved, especially those who flew from out of the country to take in some Bruins hockey for a few days.
“It’s definitely one you circle on the calendar,” Jeremy Swayman, who did his postgame press conference with his sister Beth, told reporters after the game. “It’s a really fun city to visit. And to share it with her (Thursday), that’s super special.”
SWAYMAN CONTINUES STRONG STRETCH
Speaking of Swayman, he certainly gave his sister plenty of reasons to cheer Thursday after posting a 28-save shutout. Head coach Jim Montgomery dubbed the goalie the Bruins’ “best player” of the game, as he continues his strong stretch of starts.
“Our best player was Swayman because they had a lot of good things and he was patient on his feet and made a lot of good shoulder saves, gloves saves, and he didn’t give up any rebounds,” Montgomery told reporters after the game.
Swayman tracked pucks well all night and has done a 180 after struggling to begin the season. He now sits in the top 10 for goals-against and save percentage — both of which are led by teammate Linus Ullmark. The Bruins are 5-1-1 in his last seven starts, with Swayman allowing just 12 total goals in those contests.
POWER PLAY RETURNS
The Bruins struggled mightily on the power play in their last few games where they dropped four of five and could not figure out how to capitalize on the man advantage. That changed Thursday night when Patrice Bergeron ended Boston’s 0-for-21 stretch with a goal in the second period.
“We had some good movements,” Bergeron told reporters. “We created some momentum out of it. You’re not always gonna score on it but if you’re at least able to create some chances and give your team a boost, I thought we did that.
“On that play, I’m definitely shooting knowing that there’s back pressure coming at me. I’m not sure where that is and how much time I have. You don’t want to miss on a good look like that.”
The Bruins went 1-for-4 on the power play, so while it could have been better, the B’s will take the positive progress.
BRUINS BACK ON TRACK?
After going through their first losing streak of the season and looking a little fatigue right out of the gate from the All-Star break, the Bruins looked much better Thursday night. It wasn’t perfect, and Swayman certainly helped bail the Bruins out throughout the game. But now Boston is back to winning consecutive games and carries a lot of momentum before it returns home Saturday to host the New York Islanders.
A win is a win, but Montgomery knows it wasn’t a perfect 60 minutes.
“We gave up a lot of odd-man rushes (Thursday),” Montgomery told reporters. “I didn’t think we were on top of our game. I think that if our goaltender wasn’t as good as he was, it would’ve been a tight game. We had some fortunate bounces that went in the net. Two went off of them into their own net.”
The Bruins will get some reinforcement back Saturday with the return of Jake DeBrusk, which should help with the power play and return of the dominant top line with Brad Marchand and Bergeron.