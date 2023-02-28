Four Takeaways From Bruins’ Ugly 3-2 Win Vs. Oilers

The Bruins won their seventh straight game Monday night, but by no means was it easy.

Boston beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 at Rogers Place in a game that featured some bloodied Bruins players, Connor McDavid reaching 50 goals for the first time in his career and the B’s needing to rebound from a slow start.

Here are four takeaways from Monday’s win:

Bruins left battered and bruised

Brad Marchand’s first shift saw him head down the tunnel after a collision with Darnell Nurse. With Tayor Hall back in Boston due to injury, it certainly wouldn’t have been ideal for the Bruins to lose another player for any period of time. But Marchand returned to the bench before the first period ended and head coach Jim Montgomery revealed after the game that he received stitches due to a cut from Nurse’s skate.

“He suffered a skate cut I think above the ankle,” Montgomery told reporters after the game. “He just had to get sutured, stitched up.”

The Bruins don’t skate prior to Tuesday’s game, so we won’t know if Marchand will play against the Calgary Flames until about 7:40 p.m. ET.

Marchand wasn’t the only player to get banged up, though. David Krejci’s stick got him in the head and caused his helmet to fly to the ice. He was bloodied but didn’t miss a shift. Patrice Bergeron was the victim of a high stick to the eye.