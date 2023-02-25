Garnet Hathaway Bids Farewell To Capitals, ‘Can’t Wait’ To Join Bruins

Garnet Hathaway will begin his new NHL chapter with the Bruins after being traded to Boston by the Capitals on Thursday.

The forward spent the last four seasons in Washington, oftentimes being a thorn in the Bruins’ side, but provided the Capitals with a physical forward who can be a menace on the bottom six.

Hathaway and Dmitry Orlov, who was traded to the Bruins for Craig Smith and a bevy of draft picks, flew to Vancouver to meet their new team ahead of the B’s game against the Canucks on Saturday night. Before the puck dropped, though, Hathaway took to Twitter to say goodbye to the Capitals fanbase and express his excitement for what’s next.

“Since my wife and I arrived in DC, it felt like home. From Cap One to Medstar, and everywhere in between. We’ve made a lifetime of memories in these short years and it’s because of the people,” Hathaway posted on Twitter. “It’s where we found lifelong friends, met selfless and courageous first responders, and welcomed both our children to the world. It’s tough to say goodbye to the city, the fans’, and the Capitals organization, to my friends, neighbors, and teammates who all welcomed me as soon as I arrived, I will always be so grateful for how well we were treated. To all of you, thank you.

“We can’t wait to join the Bruins! I was raised in Maine and it’s been a dream to wear the spoked B for a long time.”

It’s unclear if Hathaway will play Saturday night when the Bruins continue their road trip against the Canucks at 7 p.m. ET.