Giants Safety Takes Shot At Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni

Nick Sirianni has led the Eagles to the Super Bowl in just his second season as head coach, but there is a sentiment in the NFL that the 41-year-old doesn’t deserve that much credit for the team’s success.

Philadelphia will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. The Eagles shocked the league by earning the No. 1 seed in the NFC, and they proved it wasn’t a fluke with their dominant playoff run.

After Doug Pederson was fired after the 2020 season, Sirianni was tasked with aiding Jalen Hurts’ development, and that has proven to be a huge success with the third-year quarterback an MVP contender this season.

Sirianni is not a contender for Coach of the Year, which had some people questioning the snub, but there are others who don’t think he is deserving of any credit.

“He’s a guy who really is doing a good job because he’s not getting in the way of his team,” New York Giants safety Julian Love said on “Good Morning Football” on Thursday, per from Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94WIP.com. “He has an experienced roster from top to bottom — offense, defense. He’s in for a free ride right now. You guys can coach this team.”

The Giants were swept by their NFC East rivals in the regular season and were trounced in the divisional round, but Love still isn’t ready to give Sirianni any credit.

Offensive coordinator Shane Steichen has assisted in an offense that ranks third in EPA per play and Football Outsiders’ DVOA. But Sirianni’s aggressiveness also has led a team that ranks sixth in fourth downs it should have gone for and seventh in early-down pass frequency. Those factors have made Philadelphia a stronger team than it already was.