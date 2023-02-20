Greg Olsen Sends Message To FOX Amid Tom Brady Uncertainty

Tom Brady has the No. 1 FOX NFL analyst job whenever he wants it, but that’s not going to change how Greg Olsen goes about his business.

Olsen became somewhat of a sitting duck when FOX inked Brady to a reported 10-year, $375 million deal last May. The former tight end had a breakout season in the booth in 2022 and he’s now on track to enter a potentially career-altering campaign. With Brady not set to put on a headset until the fall of 2024, Olsen will have another season alongside Kevin Burkhardt to prove his worth.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection knows he soon might be replaced to no fault of his own and there’s nothing he can do about it. But even with the professional uncertainty, Olsen is maintaining the right mindset.

“I have all the respect in the world for Tom Brady. Who doesn’t, right? He’s the greatest, I get it,” Olsen recently said, per Queen City News. “I understand why they went after him, but I’m not going to roll over and die. I’m willing to do what these guys aren’t willing to do. Until they kick me out, I’m gonna sit there and do it. Maybe he does come and take my job one day. I can live with that. I get it. I understand the rules we all signed up for. I don’t ask for anybody’s sympathy. It’s been awesome.”

Olsen reportedly has a clause in his contract that allows him to leave FOX if he finds a No. 1 job elsewhere, but it remains to be seen if that opportunity will be available next year. If Brady does, indeed, usurp Olsen and the 37-year-old sticks with FOX, his salary reportedly will drop by $7 million.