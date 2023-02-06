Davante Adams Doubles Down In Aaron Rodgers Recruitment Pitch

Las Vegas Raiders wideout Davante Adams likely won’t be catching passes from Derek Carr during the 2023 NFL season, but the star pass-catcher clearly is hoping to attract another one of his good friends.

With Green Bay Packers signal-caller Aaron Rodgers continuing to mull his future both in the league and with the organization, Adams is fine-tuning his recruitment strategies. They started last week on social media and took to the camera Sunday after the NFL Pro Bowl.

“Duh,” Adams told NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe when asked if he’s started recruiting Rodgers. “Why would anybody not do that? I mean 100%. That’s my guy obviously. And wishful thinking but we’ll see what happens.”

And what might be Adams’ best pitch?

“That I’m here,” the three-time First Team All-Pro responded. “I think it’s a pretty good one.”

Adams made headlines last week when tweeting that Rodgers was welcome to move into his Las Vegas neighborhood.

In regards to Rodgers, the Packers are expected to shop the QB this offseason and given the Raiders are moving forward without Carr, Sin City might make some sense as a landing spot for the future Hall of Famer.