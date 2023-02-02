How Al Horford Became Central Piece Of Celtics-76ers Rivalry

Al Horford never was one to generate headlines on a routine basis. From the time he broke into the NBA in 2007, the soft-spoken forward maintained a playing style and personality that largely kept him away from the vitriol of even the most aggressive basketball fans.

Philadelphia 76ers fans, however, have the grounds to maintain some ill will toward the Florida product.

After playing the first nine seasons of his professional career with the Hawks, Horford left Atlanta in the summer of 2016 to sign a free-agent deal with the Celtics. Playing alongside the perpetually clutch Isaiah Thomas, Horford helped Boston regain legitimate contender status after the rough years that followed the departures of Ray Allen, Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce.

The Celtics resurgence coincided with the emergence of the new-look Philadelphia 76ers, who finally rostered faces of the franchise to be excited about years and years after Allen Iverson left the City of Brotherly Love. With Joel Embiid and 2018 Rookie of the Year Ben Simmons leading the way, it felt like the Sixers were on their way to becoming the top dog in the Eastern Conference.

Those feelings likely were felt in Philadelphia in the 2017-18 playoffs after the 76ers made quick work of the Miami Heat in the first round. But Philly’s championship hopes came crashing down in the semifinals when the Celtics swiftly set their longtime rival packing in five games. Horford was rock-solid for Boston in the best-of-seven series, averaging 15.4 points and eight rebounds per game.

The 76ers made it a bit closer to the ultimate goal the following season, ultimately losing the eventual champion Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference semifinals in heartbreaking fashion. Philadelphia had a good team, but it needed one more piece to be great.

Those in the Sixer’s front office at the time thought that piece was Horford, who landed a four-year, $97 million deal from Philadelphia in free agency in July 2019. The majority of Green Teamers didn’t view it as an Allen-level of betrayal from Horford, but there had to have been the thought in Boston that the do-it-all power forward was going to be a major roadblock for an ascending Celtics team.