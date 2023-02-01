How Bill Belichick Humbled Chad Johnson Upon Joining Patriots

Chad Johnson was the cream of the crop for the bulk of his 10-year run with the Cincinnati Bengals.

But upon arriving in Foxboro, the former star wide receiver quickly learned he was just another player with the Patriots.

Johnson looked back on his New England tenure during a recent appearance on FOX Sports’ “Club Shay Shay” show. The six-time Pro Bowl selection explained how Patriots head coach Bill Belichick wasted no time putting him in his place.

“Listen, in New England, ain’t no big dog,” Johnson told host Shannon Sharpe. “It’s an even playing field, everybody’s expendable. You can feel it when you walk in the room. Everybody’s expendable. First day I walk into meet Belichick, I’m ready to shake hands and, you know, ‘Welcome, thank you for coming.’ (He said), ‘You know you’re gonna have to change who you are to be here.’ Oh, it took the wind out of my sails. Ain’t not Ocho, ain’t no big dog.”

Johnson, who only played one forgettable season with the Patriots, said his lone campaign in New England was “fun” and it was “such a joy” to know the team had a great chance of winning week in and week out. But Ochocinco, who was traded from Cincinnati to New England in July 2011, admitted he wouldn’t have signed with the Patriots had he been a free agent that offseason since Tom Brady’s arsenal already had so many great weapons in place.

New England gave Johnson a chance to win his first Lombardi Trophy in what proved to be his final NFL season, but the Patriots ultimately lost to the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLVI.